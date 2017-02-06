 StyleBible Preview
4 Things You Probably Didn't Know You Could Do With Clear Nail Polish

It isn't just for your tips and toes!
ILLUSTRATOR Gab Gutierrez
Clear nail polish is a staple in every nail care kit—but apart from keeping your manicure looking shiny and neat, this humble tool has many surprising uses, too. If you have a few bottles of unused lacquer lying around, put them to good use by trying one of these nifty tricks:

1. Keep your eyeglass screws in place.

If your specs are a little wonky and you have no time to get it repaired, you can tighten the screws with a dollop of nail polish. Make sure you let it dry before wearing them again.

2. Seal an envelope.

Tired of licking the flap when sending out letters or invites? Get it to stay stuck with a few dots of clear polish.

3. Keep old shoelaces from unraveling.

Slow down the aging process of your favorite pair of sneakers by applying a liberal amount of varnish onto the frayed ends of your laces and twisting the area as it dries. Don't forget to trim any stray threads for a durable end product.

4. Secure buttons from being unthreaded.

To keep threads from coming loose, apply a thin layer of gloss to the center of a button—doing so will help you avoid outfit mishaps, especially if you're on the go.

*This story originally appeared on RealLiving.com.ph. Minor edits have been made by the Preview.ph editors.

