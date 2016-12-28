4 Excellent Eye Creams You Need in Your Nighttime Beauty Routine

Sticking to a nightly skin care habit can be overwhelming, especially when there always seems to be yet another “must-have” product you need to add to your already burgeoning evening routine. Hear us out, though: Your under-eye area has some of the thinnest, most damage-prone skin on your entire body, and it's where the first few signs of aging are bound to surface. As a preventative measure, you'll want to stock up on this stuff pronto—your future self will thank you ten times over.

To moisturize:

IMAGE Kiehl's

Kiehl's Creamy Undereye Treatment with Avocado Oil, Greenbelt 5

Avocado has been known for a bevy of health benefits, from psoriasis treatment to hydration of dry, scaly skin patches. There's a little shea butter mixed in, too, so expect maximum moisture. Once applied to the skin, the formula rapidly transforms from creamy to slippery to ensure that your skin absorbs all those precious ingredients. It's like a tall glass of cold-pressed juice, but for your eyes. Try it once and we guarantee you'll never look back.

To look more alive:





IMAGE Mario Badescu

Mario Badescu Hyaluronic Eye Cream, P1005, Sephora.ph

Ideally, the everyday eye look we'd want to go for, at the very least, is “halfway decent human being.” But if late nights and early mornings are keeping you from your much-needed beauty rest, charge up with this magic potion from Mario Badescu. Don't be intimidated by that big word: Hyaluronic Acid is specially formulated to keep moisture intact, which definitely contributes to the looking-human thing.

To brighten your undereyes:





IMAGE La Mer

La Mer The Illuminating Eye Gel, Rustan’s Makati

Kim Kardashian, whose skin is so smooth and taut that other A-listers are put to shame, has been known to stash La Mer in her travel bag, so we know this one's a keeper. Once you apply this bad boy, a cooling effect sets in, which is good news for large undereye pores. This is also the only eye cream on the list that gives you instant results—that's thanks to the micro-light reflectors in the formula.

To reverse what you thought was irreversible:

IMAGE Clarins

Clarins Super Restorative Total Eye Concentrate, $84, Sephora.com

Would you like smooth, supple undereye skin rivaling that of a newborn baby's? Better yet, would you like to be so impressed with a product that you begin to question the sheer mediocrity of every skin care decision you've made prior to this moment? There's a reason beauty bloggers swear by this formula—it's designed to banish every undereye concern, from dryness to wrinkles to puffiness. Now if only they'd make a face cream version. Oh, and a hand cream. And a firming lotion. Yeah, we're gonna need to hoard this one.