Beauty | By Nicole Arcano

15 Nude Lipsticks That Will Look Like Your Lips But Better

You need these in your life!
IMAGE Revlon, Maybelline, NYX
Nude lipsticks need no introduction. We love them, we need them, and we endlessly hoard them. Simply put, a girl can never have enough! And to fuel your MLBB obsession, we rounded up a couple more nude lippies that you need to add to your ever-growing collection—we even categorized them by shade for your reference! Check them all out below:

PINK

For most skin tones, pinkish nude lipsticks enhance one's natural lip color. With these shades, your puckers get a natural-looking flush so you can easily nail the no-makeup look! 

MAC Lipstick in Faux, SM Megamall; NARS Audacious Lipstick in Anita, Rustan's Makati; Revlon Just Bitten Kissable Balm Stain in Honey, Watsons; Nudestix Magnetic Matte Lip Color in Rose, P1348, Sephora.ph; NARS Velvet Lip Glide in Bound, Rustan's Makati

BROWN

A deeper alternative to the dainty pink lip is a brown-toned nude. This color family will tone down dramatic eye looks and give you that '90s-inspired plump lip. If you're morena, definitely give these a try! But even if you're on the mesiza side, these will look amazing paired with smokey eye makeup.

Sephora Collection Color Lip Last Lipstick in Brown is Back!, P704, Sephora.ph; Colourpop Ultra Satin Lip in Aquarius, $5, colourpop.com; Happy Skin Shut Up & Kiss Me Moisturizing Matte Lippie In Honeymoon Glow, P649, Beauty Bar; NYX Soft Matte Lip Cream in London, SM Makati; Smashbox Always On Matte Liquid Lipstick in Stepping Out, Beauty Bar

PEACH

For girls with warm undertones, peach-based lippies do wonders to brighten the complexion. Opt for this shade of nude if you're gunning for a monochromatic beauty look or if you want to cop a sunkissed glow for the summer!

Maybelline ColorSensational Creamy Matte Lipstick in Clay Crush, P299, Watsons; Wet n Wild Megalast Lip Color in Just Peachy, P299, Beautymnl; MAC Retro Matte Liquid Lip Color in Lady Be Good, SM Aura; Make Up For Ever Rouge Artist Natural in N4 Pink Beige, SM Megamall; Revlon Matte Lipstick in Smoked Peach, Watsons

