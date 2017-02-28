15 Nude Lipsticks That Will Look Like Your Lips But Better

Nude lipsticks need no introduction. We love them, we need them, and we endlessly hoard them. Simply put, a girl can never have enough! And to fuel your MLBB obsession, we rounded up a couple more nude lippies that you need to add to your ever-growing collection—we even categorized them by shade for your reference! Check them all out below:

PINK

For most skin tones, pinkish nude lipsticks enhance one's natural lip color. With these shades, your puckers get a natural-looking flush so you can easily nail the no-makeup look!

MAC Lipstick in Faux, SM Megamall; NARS Audacious Lipstick in Anita, Rustan's Makati; Revlon Just Bitten Kissable Balm Stain in Honey, Watsons; Nudestix Magnetic Matte Lip Color in Rose, P1348, Sephora.ph; NARS Velvet Lip Glide in Bound, Rustan's Makati

BROWN

A deeper alternative to the dainty pink lip is a brown-toned nude. This color family will tone down dramatic eye looks and give you that '90s-inspired plump lip. If you're morena, definitely give these a try! But even if you're on the mesiza side, these will look amazing paired with smokey eye makeup.

Sephora Collection Color Lip Last Lipstick in Brown is Back!, P704, Sephora.ph; Colourpop Ultra Satin Lip in Aquarius, $5, colourpop.com; Happy Skin Shut Up & Kiss Me Moisturizing Matte Lippie In Honeymoon Glow, P649, Beauty Bar; NYX Soft Matte Lip Cream in London, SM Makati; Smashbox Always On Matte Liquid Lipstick in Stepping Out, Beauty Bar

PEACH

For girls with warm undertones, peach-based lippies do wonders to brighten the complexion. Opt for this shade of nude if you're gunning for a monochromatic beauty look or if you want to cop a sunkissed glow for the summer!

Maybelline ColorSensational Creamy Matte Lipstick in Clay Crush, P299, Watsons; Wet n Wild Megalast Lip Color in Just Peachy, P299, Beautymnl; MAC Retro Matte Liquid Lip Color in Lady Be Good, SM Aura; Make Up For Ever Rouge Artist Natural in N4 Pink Beige, SM Megamall; Revlon Matte Lipstick in Smoked Peach, Watsons