15 Aquatic Fragrances That Will Remind You of the Beach

In dire need of a sweet escape? If you’re too busy to make that long drive to the beach, then perhaps an olfactory treat is just what you need. Nothing says vacation better than the soothing breeze brought by the ocean, and what better way to be transported straight to paradise than to take a quick whiff of aquatic scents? From sea salt to drift wood and sand, let these marine notes remind you of summer’s best.
IMAGE Sephora.com
Michael Kors Turquoise (50ml), $92, Sephora.com
IMAGE Sephora.com
Hermès Terre D’Hermes Eau Tres Fraiche (200ml), $159, Sephora.com
IMAGE Sephora.com
Issey Miyake L’Eau d’Issey Pure (90ml), $108, Sephora.com
IMAGE rustans-thebeautysource.com
Stenders Eau de Toilette Northern Light (50ml), P995, Rustan’s
IMAGE Clinique
Clinique Happy Heart, P3700, Rustan's
IMAGE Jo Malone
Jo Malone Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne (100ml), P6980, Greenbelt 5
IMAGE rustans-thebeautysource.com
L’Occitane Mer & Mistral Eau de Toilette, P3500, Rustan’s
IMAGE Anna Sui
Anna Sui Rock Me Summer of Love (75ml), P3950, Rustan’s
IMAGE Davidoff
Davidoff Cool Water for Women, P4698, SM Beauty
IMAGE rustans-thebeautysource.com
Clean Warm Cotton EDP (60ml), P3950, Rustan’s
IMAGE Bobbi Brown
Bobbi Brown Beach (50ml), $74, SM Megamall
IMAGE rustans-thebeautysource.com
Paco Rabanne Olympéa (50ml), P3400, Rustan’s
IMAGE rustans-thebeautysource.com
Kenneth Cole Reaction for Her (100ml), P3700, Rustan’s
IMAGE rustans-thebeautysource.com
Bond No. 9 Shelter Island, P13900, Rustan’s
IMAGE Sephora.com
Estée Lauder Pleasures Aqua, $88, Sephora.com