15 Aquatic Fragrances That Will Remind You of the Beach

In dire need of a sweet escape? If you’re too busy to make that long drive to the beach, then perhaps an olfactory treat is just what you need. Nothing says vacation better than the soothing breeze brought by the ocean, and what better way to be transported straight to paradise than to take a quick whiff of aquatic scents? From sea salt to drift wood and sand, let these marine notes remind you of summer’s best.

IMAGE Sephora.com

Michael Kors Turquoise (50ml), $92, Sephora.com

IMAGE Sephora.com

Hermès Terre D’Hermes Eau Tres Fraiche (200ml), $159, Sephora.com

IMAGE Sephora.com

Issey Miyake L’Eau d’Issey Pure (90ml), $108, Sephora.com

IMAGE rustans-thebeautysource.com

Stenders Eau de Toilette Northern Light (50ml), P995, Rustan’s

IMAGE Clinique

Clinique Happy Heart, P3700, Rustan's

IMAGE Jo Malone

Jo Malone Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne (100ml), P6980, Greenbelt 5

IMAGE rustans-thebeautysource.com

L’Occitane Mer & Mistral Eau de Toilette, P3500, Rustan’s

IMAGE Anna Sui

Anna Sui Rock Me Summer of Love (75ml), P3950, Rustan’s

IMAGE Davidoff

Davidoff Cool Water for Women, P4698, SM Beauty

IMAGE rustans-thebeautysource.com

Clean Warm Cotton EDP (60ml), P3950, Rustan’s

IMAGE Bobbi Brown

Bobbi Brown Beach (50ml), $74, SM Megamall

IMAGE rustans-thebeautysource.com

Paco Rabanne Olympéa (50ml), P3400, Rustan’s

IMAGE rustans-thebeautysource.com

Kenneth Cole Reaction for Her (100ml), P3700, Rustan’s

IMAGE rustans-thebeautysource.com

Bond No. 9 Shelter Island, P13900, Rustan’s

IMAGE Sephora.com

Estée Lauder Pleasures Aqua, $88, Sephora.com