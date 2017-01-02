10 Plum Lipsticks You Need for a Berry Vampy Look

We still can't get enough of dark lips. Who would, when it's an easy alternative for days when a red lip is too bright and that #MLBB lipstick is just too pale. But plums tend to scare people off. When done wrong, you can look too gothic or a little too early for Halloween. So here are 10 berry shades you an easily pull off and a simple guide on how to choose your perfect shade.

IMAGE Bobbi Brown

Bobbi Brown Luxe lip color in Plum Brandy, P1740, SM Aura

IMAGE Chanel

Chanel Rouge Coco Shine in Aura, P1840, Rustan's Department Store

IMAGE Estee Lauder

Estee Lauder Pure color liquid lip potion in Savage Garden, P1590, SM Aura

IMAGE Kat Von D

Kat Von D Studded Kiss in Mercy - Romantic Garnet Berry, P1044, katvondbeauty.com

IMAGE Lancome

Lancome L’Absolu rouge definition in Le Pourpre, P1540, Sephora.com

Tip #1: Decide on a shade. Are you going for cool hues or warm tones? Swatch and see which shade will complement your skin, not wash you out or overwhelm your face.

Tip #2: Line your lips. Unless you want a feathered look, swipe some lipliner on the edges of your smoochers to avoid lipstick bleeding.

Tip #3: Add some shimmer on the center of your lips to add more dimension. This is best for girls who have thin lips. It will give you the illusion of a fuller pout.

IMAGE MAC

MAC Satin lipstick in Cyber, P1000, Rockwell

IMAGE NARS

NARS Audacious lipstick in Ingrid, P1590, Rustan's

IMAGE Revlon

Revlon Super lustrous lipstick in Black cherry, P400, Watsons

IMAGE Sephora.com

Sephora Collection oil infusion color and care in Fresh berries, P700, Sephora.com

IMAGE Smashbox

Smashbox Be legendary lipstick in Femme Fatale, P1040, Sephora.com